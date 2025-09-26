Travis Kelce downplays heated sideline exchange with Andy Reid

Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce had a heated sideline exchange with head coach Andy Reid during Sunday’s game against the Giants. Kelce addressed the incident on Friday, insisting it was no big deal.

“I love that guy, man. There’s nothing outside of this building that’s going to make me feel any different way,” Kelce said, via Jesse Newell of TheAthletic.com. “And we know exactly each other’s intentions. I think what coach Reid does best is he challenges guys to be at their best, and I love that about him. It definitely helped me take my game to another level.”

NBC cameras caught Kelce and Reid jawing at each other in the first half, and Reid bumped into the tight end during the exchange.

It was a similar scene to their sideline spat during Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas.

Kelce said on Friday that fans should make of the incident “what coach Reid made of it.” Reid downplayed the incident earlier this week, saying he loves Kelce’s passion.

Kelce would not say what precipitated his blowup.

He was asked whether it was the third-and-12 incompletion intended for Noah Gray and answered, “I don’t know.”

Reid, however, doesn’t want Kelce to change.

“He wants to make sure he gets that point across to the guys, and so he does that,” Reid said. “I’m OK with that part. He knows also, like the coaches know, where we can go with this, too, and the growth we can have here, and we need to take care of business in that area.”