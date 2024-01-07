Travis Kelce inactive for Chiefs’ season finale

The Chiefs have decided not to risk an injury to tight end Travis Kelce before the playoffs.

Kelce is inactive for today’s season finale against the Chargers, the Chiefs announced. Kelce is not injured, but Chiefs coach Andy Reid decided to hold him out to keep him healthy for the postseason.

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is also out today, and the Chiefs are playing it safe, having already clinched the No. 3 seed in the AFC.

Kelce is only 16 yards short of his eighth consecutive 1,000-yard season, and there was some talk that he would play just long enough to hit the 1,000-yard milestone. But Reid has thought better of it, and Kelce’s next game will be in Kansas City next weekend in the wild card round.