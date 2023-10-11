Travis Kelce questionable for Thursday’s game vs. Broncos

There’s no guarantee tight end Travis Kelce will be on the field for Thursday’s matchup against the Broncos, but it seems like there’s a decent chance he’ll play.

The Chiefs have listed Kelce as questionable for the contest with his ankle injury. While Kelce was listed as a non-participant on Monday’s injury report estimate, he was limited on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Kelce was able to return to last Sunday’s win over the Vikings after suffering a low-ankle sprain late in the second quarter. He finished that game with 10 catches for 67 yards with a touchdown.

Kelce is one of three questionable players for Kansas City. Defensive end George Karlaftis (hamstring) has the designation after he was limited on all three injury reports this week.

Chiefs punter Tommy Townsend was added to the Wednesday injury report as limited with a left knee injury. Kansas City does not have an extra kicker or punter on its practice squad.