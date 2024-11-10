Travis Kelce ties franchise record for receiving TDs, Chiefs trail Broncos 14-10 at halftime

Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce reached a significant milestone in the first half of Sunday’s matchup with the Broncos. But Kansas City still trails Denver 14-10 at halftime.

Late in the first half, Kelce caught a 2-yard touchdown pass from Patrick Mahomes on fourth down, putting the Chiefs down by four. That score was the 76th touchdown reception of Kelce’s career, tying the all-time franchise mark set by Hall of Fame tight end Tony Gonzalez.

It was just the second touchdown for Kelce in 2024.

The Chiefs were able to possess the ball more than the Broncos in the first half, but Denver was plenty effective offensively to take a 14-10 lead into the break.

The Broncos punted on their list two drives, but then got things going with a nine-play, 80-yard drive to take a 7-0 lead. Rookie receiver Devaughn Vele caught the first touchdown of his career with a 6-yard reception. After a 36-yard field goal by Harrison Butker, the Broncos came back with a 32-yard touchdown pass from Bo Nix to receiver Courtland Sutton.

Nix had a strong first half, finishing 14-of-20 for 160 yards with two touchdowns. Sutton leads with three catches for 48 yards with a TD.

On the other side, Mahomes was 16-of-20 for 129 yards with a touchdown in the first two quarters. Kelce has six receptions for 53 yards with a touchdown while DeAndre Hopkins has three receptions for 25 yards.

The Chiefs are down their left tackle, as Wanya Morris went down early in the second quarter with a knee injury and is officially questionable to return. Rookie left tackle Kingsley Suamataia came in to replace him.

Kansas City will receive the second-half kickoff.