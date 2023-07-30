Travis Kelce vows to be a better teammate after multiple practice incidents

Travis Kelce promises to give peace a chance.

The Chiefs tight end took to social media to acknowledge that he was out of line after multiple practice altercations in recent days.

“Gotta be a better teammate gotta be a better leader… plain and simple,” Kelce tweeted, via Adam Teicher of ESPN.com.

Kelce on Saturday punched linebacker Jack Cochrane. On Friday, he threw hands at cornerback Dicaprio Bootle.

Per Teicher, both incidents happened after the defender’s tried to knock the ball loose from Kelce’s grip after a catch.

On Friday, coach Andy Reid spoke out against the practice of practice altercations.

“Fighting is a waste of time,’' Reid said, via Teicher. “You get thrown out of games doing it, you get hurt out here doing it. But they’re going to jaw. It’s hot, humid. They’re going to jaw a little bit. Just as long as there are not punches thrown, we’re all right.’'

It continued on Saturday, despite Reid’s comments from Friday. It will be interesting to see what Reid does about it, given that Kelce is one of the best and most important players on the team.