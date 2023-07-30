 Skip navigation
Top News

NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Worldwide Express 250
Richmond Truck race results: Carson Hocevar wins
Max Scherzer
Rangers reportedly acquire Scherzer from Mets
MLB: Pittsburgh Pirates at San Diego Padres
Carlos Santana added to Brewers’ active roster, expected to make debut vs. Braves

Top Clips

nbc_golf_penske_230729.jpg
Hodges thrives on 3M Open moving day
nbc_nas_hill_230729.jpg
Hill’s top three at Road America feels like a win
nbc_nas_herbst_230729.jpg
Herbst recovers for fifth place at Road America

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Travis Kelce vows to be a better teammate after multiple practice incidents

  
Published July 29, 2023 11:24 PM

Travis Kelce promises to give peace a chance.

The Chiefs tight end took to social media to acknowledge that he was out of line after multiple practice altercations in recent days.

Gotta be a better teammate gotta be a better leader… plain and simple,” Kelce tweeted, via Adam Teicher of ESPN.com.

Kelce on Saturday punched linebacker Jack Cochrane. On Friday, he threw hands at cornerback Dicaprio Bootle.

Per Teicher, both incidents happened after the defender’s tried to knock the ball loose from Kelce’s grip after a catch.

On Friday, coach Andy Reid spoke out against the practice of practice altercations.

“Fighting is a waste of time,’' Reid said, via Teicher. “You get thrown out of games doing it, you get hurt out here doing it. But they’re going to jaw. It’s hot, humid. They’re going to jaw a little bit. Just as long as there are not punches thrown, we’re all right.’'

It continued on Saturday, despite Reid’s comments from Friday. It will be interesting to see what Reid does about it, given that Kelce is one of the best and most important players on the team.