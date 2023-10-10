Travis Kelce will practice on Tuesday

There is good news on the injury front for Kansas City’s star tight end.

Travis Kelce is set to practice on Tuesday after suffering an ankle sprain during the team’s victory over the Vikings on Sunday. Kelce was listed as a non-participant on the Chiefs first estimated injury report of the week as the club gets ready to play the Broncos on Thursday night.

“He’s done well,” head coach Andy Reid said in his Tuesday press conference. “He’s gotten quite a little bit of treatment on it. So, he’s feeling a little bit better, which is good.”

Though there is a quick turnaround, Kelce appears to still have a chance to play this week. Reid said the Chiefs want to see how he moves around and how he feels at practice.

“He’s always been honest with me on things like that. So, we’ll just see how he does,” Reid said. “But he’s doing OK out there today, so we’ll see where it goes.”

Kelce finished Sunday’s game with a season-high 10 catches with 67 yards and a touchdown.

In four games this year, Kelce’s caught 27 passes for 222 yards with three TDs.