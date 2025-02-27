 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_combine_willjohnson_250227.jpg
Johnson: ‘I know I’m the best CB in the draft’
nbc_pft_combine_barronintv_250227.jpg
Barron looks to bring versatility to NFL
nbc_pft_combine_hunterintv_250227.jpg
Hunter: ‘My goal is to go No. 1' in NFL draft

Other PFT Content

nbc_pftpm_netflixnfl_250218.jpg
Is Netflix’s interest in Sunday afternoon NFL real or hypothetical?
Oklahoma State v Colorado
NFL invites 329 players to Scouting Combine
Russell_Wilson_Pete_Carrol_Cover.jpg
A Pete Carroll, Russell Wilson reunion will be more complicated than it appears
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_combine_willjohnson_250227.jpg
Johnson: ‘I know I’m the best CB in the draft’
nbc_pft_combine_barronintv_250227.jpg
Barron looks to bring versatility to NFL
nbc_pft_combine_hunterintv_250227.jpg
Hunter: ‘My goal is to go No. 1' in NFL draft

Other PFT Content

nbc_pftpm_netflixnfl_250218.jpg
Is Netflix’s interest in Sunday afternoon NFL real or hypothetical?
Oklahoma State v Colorado
NFL invites 329 players to Scouting Combine
Russell_Wilson_Pete_Carrol_Cover.jpg
A Pete Carroll, Russell Wilson reunion will be more complicated than it appears
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Travis Kelce will return to Chiefs in 2025

  
Published February 27, 2025 02:00 PM

Despite some chatter about retirement, tight end Travis Kelce will be returning to the Chiefs in 2025.

Pat McAfee said on the Thursday episode of his show that he reached out to Kelce, who said, “I’m coming back, for sure.”

“I’m going to try to get to the best shape I’ve been this offseason and get back to the mountaintop,” Kelce said, as relayed by McAfee. “Got a real bad taste in my mouth with how I played in that last game and how I got the guys ready for battle. I can’t go out like that.”

Kelce, 35, had said on the podcast he hosts with his brother, Jason, that he wanted to take some time before making a firm decision on whether he would keep playing.

But earlier this week, Chiefs G.M. Brett Veach said he believed Kelce still has the fire and desire to play and thought the tight end would come back.

That has now turned out to be exactly the case.

One of the most prolific tight ends in league history, in 175 career regular-season games, Kelce has recorded 1,004 receptions for 12,151 yards with 77 touchdowns over 12 seasons. He’s also registered a postseason record 178 career receptions for 2,078 yards with 20 touchdowns in 25 games.