Travis Kelce will return to Chiefs in 2025

Despite some chatter about retirement, tight end Travis Kelce will be returning to the Chiefs in 2025.

Pat McAfee said on the Thursday episode of his show that he reached out to Kelce, who said, “I’m coming back, for sure.”

“I’m going to try to get to the best shape I’ve been this offseason and get back to the mountaintop,” Kelce said, as relayed by McAfee. “Got a real bad taste in my mouth with how I played in that last game and how I got the guys ready for battle. I can’t go out like that.”

Kelce, 35, had said on the podcast he hosts with his brother, Jason, that he wanted to take some time before making a firm decision on whether he would keep playing.

But earlier this week, Chiefs G.M. Brett Veach said he believed Kelce still has the fire and desire to play and thought the tight end would come back.

That has now turned out to be exactly the case.

One of the most prolific tight ends in league history, in 175 career regular-season games, Kelce has recorded 1,004 receptions for 12,151 yards with 77 touchdowns over 12 seasons. He’s also registered a postseason record 178 career receptions for 2,078 yards with 20 touchdowns in 25 games.