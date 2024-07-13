Travis Kelce: You’ve got to revamp the team every year, we added unbelievable talent

The Chiefs won the Super Bowl last season despite a group of wide receivers that often let Patrick Mahomes down. Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce is feeling very good about what the wide receiver corps will look like this year.

Kelce told NBC Sports at the American Century Championship that teams change every year, and the Chiefs have changed for the better.

“We got Xavier Worthy, we got Marquise Brown, we got some dogs, we got some unbelievable talent,” Kelce said. “You’ve got to revamp the team every year. You’ve got to re-mold the team.”

Kelce believes that the Chiefs are pointing up, and he’s personally ready to turn all of his attention to football.

“Last year we got better as the season went on,” Kelce said. “I’m just excited to get back into the football world. It’s been a crazy offseason for me so I’m ready to get back to work.”

No team has ever won three consecutive Super Bowls, but that’s what Kelce and the Chiefs are aiming for.