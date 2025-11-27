 Skip navigation
Travis Kelce’s fourth-down touchdown gives Chiefs 14-7 lead

  
Published November 27, 2025 05:19 PM

The Chiefs have scored on both of their first two possessions.

Their latest touchdown, which came with one second left in the first quarter, has given Kansas City a 14-7 lead over the Cowboys.

Travis Kelce caught a 2-yard pass from Patrick Mahomes for the go-ahead score.

The Chiefs went 72 yards in 12 plays for their second score after needing only two plays and 37 yards after Jaylen Watson’s interception of Dak Prescott.

Mahomes scrambled for 16 yards on third-and-14 from the Dallas 25.

Mahomes is 4-of-5 for 43 yards and two touchdowns, with Rashee Rice catching two for 31 yards and a touchdown.