Travon Walker focused on playing faster in second NFL season

The Jaguars won the AFC South last year and they won their playoff opener against the Chargers despite having the first overall pick in the 2022 draft, so they’re heading into the 2023 season with a good foundation for success.

One way to build on that foundation would be to get more out of that first overall pick. Edge rusher Travon Walker had 49 tackles, 3.5 sacks, an interception, and a forced fumble during the regular season and added five tackles and a half-sack in the postseason.

Walker is hoping that having that experience and a full offseason under his belt will set him up for even greater success this time around.

“I want to focus more on just playing faster, not thinking as much, playing with a clear head,” Walker said, via the team’s website. “I’ve been in the scheme, so I really shouldn’t be thinking as much. Now I should really be concentrating on the game of football to understand how veteran players do certain things, what are some tendencies I can pick up on from formations, things of that nature. There’s so much going on in the rookie season, coming into a new scheme, new coaches, just having to get a feel of the people that I’m going to be around. Now I just really go back to the basic fundamental game of football.”

Quarterback Trevor Lawrence’s breakout fueled last season’s success in Jacksonville. A similar jump from Walker would help position the team for more of the same in 2023.