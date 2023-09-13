Trent Brown out of Patriots practice with a concussion

Patriots left tackle Trent Brown played every snap in the season opener against the Eagles, but his availability for this Sunday night’s game against the Dolphins is not a sure thing.

Brown was out of practice on Wednesday with a concussion. Brown will need to progress through the steps of the league’s concussion protocol before being cleared to return to action and that process may not be resolved by kickoff.

Sidy Sow, who started at right guard last weekend, is also dealing with a concussion. Michael Onwenu is the usual right guard and he was listed as limited with the ankle injury that kept him out in Week One.

Left guard Cole Strange (knee) and center David Andrews (hamstring) were also limited, so there’s no shortage of injury issues on the offensive line in New England.

Wide receivers Kayshon Boutte (hamstring) and DeVante Parker (knee) rounded out the limited group. Parker did not play last weekend.