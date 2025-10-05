 Skip navigation
Trent Brown will not play for Texans vs. Ravens

  
Published October 4, 2025 08:14 PM

The Texans officially added offensive tackle Trent Brown to their 53-man roster Saturday, which usually means a player is going to play on Sunday. But Brown won’t be on the field for the Texans against the Ravens.

Shortly after Brown signed to the active roster, the Texans announced that he isn’t traveling to Baltimore with the team. No reason was given but it is not injury related.

The 32-year-old Brown signed with the Texans in March but hasn’t played yet this season. He is coming off a very serious knee injury that he suffered a year ago while playing for the Bengals.

Brown has previously played for the Patriots, Raiders and 49ers.