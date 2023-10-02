Trent Williams: Christian McCaffrey never ceases to amaze

It’s been a long time since a player other than a quarterback has won the MVP award, but 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey has been making a pretty good case for that to end through the first four weeks of the season.

McCaffrey went into Sunday’s game against the Cardinals with touchdowns in every game and the most rushing yards in the league. He left it with 177 more yards from scrimmage and four more touchdowns as he overwhelmed Arizona during a 35-16 win that moved the 49ers to 4-0 on the season.

Left tackle Trent Williams said after the game that he didn’t know how good McCaffrey was before last year’s trade brought him to the team and that he’s left wondering “how can you be that talented in the open field” while watching his teammate go to work.

“It’s a pleasant surprise every Sunday,” Williams said, via Jennifer Lee Chan of NBCSportsBayArea.com. “He just never ceases to amaze me, hurdling a safety, standing on your feet, getting a [touchdown]. It’s just impressive.”

Williams said “all those streaks come to end eventually” when asked about McCaffrey earning MVP consideration as a non-quarterback. That may not happen, but there’s no doubting how well the decision to trade for McCaffrey has worked out for the Niners.