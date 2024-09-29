Trent Williams, Deebo Samuel officially active, but Talanoa Hufanga won’t play

The 49ers, who haven’t had much positive injury news this year, officially will have two of their best offensive players today.

Left tackle Trent Williams (toe) and wide receiver Deebo Samuel (calf) are active as is linebacker Dee Winters (ankle). All three players were questionable to play against the Patriots.

Safety Talanoa Hufanga, who popped up on the practice report Friday with an ankle injury, will not play.

The 49ers’ other inactives are Joshua Dobbs, wide receiver Ronnie Bell, offensive lineman Ben Bartch and cornerback Darrell Luter Jr. Dobbs is the emergency third quarterback.

The Patriots will have left tackle Caedan Wallace (knee) and left guard Sidy Sow (ankle). Both are active after being listed as questionable.

Their inactives are outside linebacker Anfernee Jennings (shoulder), offensive guard Michael Jordan (ankle), offensive tackle Vederian Lowe (knee), defensive end Jamree Kromah, tight end Jaheim Bell and quarterback Joe Milton. Milton is the emergency third quarterback.