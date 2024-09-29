 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_snflookahead_240927.jpg
What’s at stake for Bills, Ravens on SNF in Week 4
nbc_pft_parsons_240927.jpg
What Parsons’ injury means for Cowboys’ defense
nbc_pft_backfieldsv2_240927.jpg
Cowboys, Giants have clear backfield concerns

Other PFT Content

Miami Dolphins v Seattle Seahawks
Mike McDaniel has seen “progress” with Odell Beckham Jr.
Father of Mine
It’s a Father of Mine and Son of Mine giveaway weekend
Los Angeles Rams Training Camp
Rams place two on injured reserve, but not Cooper Kupp
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_snflookahead_240927.jpg
What’s at stake for Bills, Ravens on SNF in Week 4
nbc_pft_parsons_240927.jpg
What Parsons’ injury means for Cowboys’ defense
nbc_pft_backfieldsv2_240927.jpg
Cowboys, Giants have clear backfield concerns

Other PFT Content

Miami Dolphins v Seattle Seahawks
Mike McDaniel has seen “progress” with Odell Beckham Jr.
Father of Mine
It’s a Father of Mine and Son of Mine giveaway weekend
Los Angeles Rams Training Camp
Rams place two on injured reserve, but not Cooper Kupp
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Trent Williams, Deebo Samuel officially active, but Talanoa Hufanga won’t play

  
Published September 29, 2024 03:01 PM

The 49ers, who haven’t had much positive injury news this year, officially will have two of their best offensive players today.

Left tackle Trent Williams (toe) and wide receiver Deebo Samuel (calf) are active as is linebacker Dee Winters (ankle). All three players were questionable to play against the Patriots.

Safety Talanoa Hufanga, who popped up on the practice report Friday with an ankle injury, will not play.

The 49ers’ other inactives are Joshua Dobbs, wide receiver Ronnie Bell, offensive lineman Ben Bartch and cornerback Darrell Luter Jr. Dobbs is the emergency third quarterback.

The Patriots will have left tackle Caedan Wallace (knee) and left guard Sidy Sow (ankle). Both are active after being listed as questionable.

Their inactives are outside linebacker Anfernee Jennings (shoulder), offensive guard Michael Jordan (ankle), offensive tackle Vederian Lowe (knee), defensive end Jamree Kromah, tight end Jaheim Bell and quarterback Joe Milton. Milton is the emergency third quarterback.