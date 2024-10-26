 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_facemasknocallv2_241025.jpg
Why aren’t facemask no-calls reviewable in NFL?
nbc_pft_bearscommanders_241025.jpg
Commanders shouldn’t push Daniels with rib injury
nbc_pft_cowboysfanstour_241025.jpg
Cowboys’ practice facility tours a distraction?

Other PFT Content

San Francisco 49ers v Seattle Seahawks
John Lynch: I think we’ve got enough at wide receiver
Arizona Cardinals v Green Bay Packers
Kyler Murray: Learn from the last one, focus on the next one
Drake Maye throws three TD passes, but Patriots get blown out by Texans to fall to 1-5
Will Anderson is the AFC defensive player of the week
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_facemasknocallv2_241025.jpg
Why aren’t facemask no-calls reviewable in NFL?
nbc_pft_bearscommanders_241025.jpg
Commanders shouldn’t push Daniels with rib injury
nbc_pft_cowboysfanstour_241025.jpg
Cowboys’ practice facility tours a distraction?

Other PFT Content

San Francisco 49ers v Seattle Seahawks
John Lynch: I think we’ve got enough at wide receiver
Arizona Cardinals v Green Bay Packers
Kyler Murray: Learn from the last one, focus on the next one
Drake Maye throws three TD passes, but Patriots get blown out by Texans to fall to 1-5
Will Anderson is the AFC defensive player of the week
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Trent Williams fined $11,817, Bryan Cook fined $8,442.64 for late-game fight

  
Published October 26, 2024 04:28 PM

Trent Williams of the 49ers was ejected for a fight with Bryan Cook of the Chiefs late in the fourth quarter on Sunday, and both players were fined for the interaction.

The NFL fined Williams $11,817.00 and fined Cook the oddly specific amount of $8,442.64 for their actions.

Williams and Cook are both lucky that the NFL’s discipline wasn’t more severe. It sets a dangerous precedent for the NFL to hand down lax punishments to players who take cheap shots in garbage time when they know the game is out of reach and a 15-yard penalty won’t affect the outcome of the game. Williams has made about $200 million in his career, so this fine is chump change to him. A suspension would have sent a message.

The 49ers’ Deommodore Lenoir was also fined $11,817 for a cheap shot late in the fourth quarter.