Trent Williams fined $11,817, Bryan Cook fined $8,442.64 for late-game fight

Trent Williams of the 49ers was ejected for a fight with Bryan Cook of the Chiefs late in the fourth quarter on Sunday, and both players were fined for the interaction.

The NFL fined Williams $11,817.00 and fined Cook the oddly specific amount of $8,442.64 for their actions.

Williams and Cook are both lucky that the NFL’s discipline wasn’t more severe. It sets a dangerous precedent for the NFL to hand down lax punishments to players who take cheap shots in garbage time when they know the game is out of reach and a 15-yard penalty won’t affect the outcome of the game. Williams has made about $200 million in his career, so this fine is chump change to him. A suspension would have sent a message.

The 49ers’ Deommodore Lenoir was also fined $11,817 for a cheap shot late in the fourth quarter.