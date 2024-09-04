Trent Williams: I want to help Brock Purdy get exactly what he deserves

Now that the 49ers have agreed to deals with receiver Brandon Aiyuk and left tackle Trent Williams, the next player in line for a lucrative extension is quarterback Brock Purdy.

Of course, as a 2022 draft pick, Purdy isn’t even eligible for his second contract until the end of San Francisco’s 2024 season. But barring something completely unforeseen, there’s no doubt the 49ers will give Purdy a significant raise in the 2025 offseason.

Speaking to the media after returning to the team on Tuesday, Williams expressed his excitement about helping Purdy get what he’s earned.

“I want all my teammates to get paid. I want them to get every red cent that they deserve, every red cent that they can,” Williams said in his press conference. “Brock has, obviously, outplayed a ‘Mr. Irrelevant’ contract. So, I mean, I would be thrilled — absolutely thrilled — to not only see, but to watch his life change after something like that because he deserves it.

“If there’s any great American story that you can look for in the NFL, it’s this one right here. Nobody ever thought he could do what he did. He still doesn’t look the part when you bring in the last first-round quarterbacks, you’re probably going to look at him and be like, ‘He doesn’t fit.’ But he’s better than all of them. And I think his play speaks for itself.”

Purdy helped lead the 49ers to the NFC Championship Game as a rookie then solidified his status as the team’s starter by leading the club to a division title and the NFC’s No. 1 seed in 2023. He completed 69 percent of his passes for 4,280 yards with 31 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. He led the league with 9.6 yards per attempt, 13.9 yards per completion, and a passer rating of 113.0.

“So, [I’m] super, super proud of him, man. I love the kid to death,” Williams said. “He deserves every dollar coming his way. And, yeah, I want to be a part [of it] to help him get exactly what he deserves.”