Trent Williams not present for start of OTAs

Left tackle Trent Williams is the only veteran star not present for the start of the 49ers’ voluntary Organized Team Activities.

Williams is working out at his Houston gym before next month’s mandatory minicamp.

“He’s been around,” coach Kyle Shanahan said Thursday, via David Bonilla of 49erswebzone.com. “He was here at the beginning of — not OTAs — but Phase One [of the offseason program]. He hasn’t been here in a couple of weeks but expect to see him soon.”

The surprise was Williams’ participation in the start of the offseason program, something he doesn’t typically do.

Williams, 36, did not make the Pro Bowl in 2024, the first time that’s happened in a season he’s played since 2011. (He did not play in 2019.)

Williams played only 10 games last season, with an ankle injury sidelining him for the final seven games.