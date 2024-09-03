Trent Williams’s new deal includes $48M in fully guaranteed money

Left tackle Trent Williams was looking for some security in a revised deal with the 49ers and it looks like he got it.

Williams ended his holdout after agreeing to a new deal with the team on Tuesday and his agents at Elite Loyalty Sports announced that he stands to make $82.66 million over the next three years. That’s the same term Williams was under contract for before this summer’s negotiations, but there was no more guaranteed money left in the pact.

That is no longer the case. The new deal has $48 million fully guaranteed at signing. He also received a $25.69 million signing bonus.

The $82.66 million in total value is about $5 million more than Williams was originally set to make over the remainder of his deal. That should help offset the fines that Williams incurred during his holdout.