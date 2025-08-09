 Skip navigation
TreVeyon Henderson opens NFL career with 100-yd kickoff return touchdown

  
Published August 8, 2025 09:24 PM

The Mike Vrabel era started off with a bang for the Patriots.

Second-round pick TreVeyon Henderson caught Commanders punter Tress Way’s kickoff at the goal line and the running back started up the left sideline with a jolt of speed that catapulted him past several defenders. Henderson cut back to the middle of the field, eluded a tackler and cruised to a 100-yard touchdown that delighted the fans at Gillette Stadium.

The play likely delighted those in the NFL who have been pushing for more kickoff returns because of the excitement that the play can bring. That desire led to the rules for kickoffs being tweaked this offseason to move touchbacks to the 35-yard-line and Henderson’s return is exactly what those people wanted to see.

Henderson also ran once for 18 yards and caught three passes for 32 yards. The Patriots, who also got a 62-yard kickoff return by Antonio Gibson, lead Washington 27-3 at halftime.