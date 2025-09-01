Trevon Diggs a full participant in practice, gives himself a good chance to play

Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs puts his chances at playing Thursday at 75-80 percent after a full practice Monday.

“I did everything today. I did a lot of scout team reps, too,” Diggs said, via Todd Archer of ESPN. “I was getting both. And I’m getting more conditioning. I feel good, so Thursday may be looking good.”

Diggs returned to full participation in practice last Monday, the first time he’s practiced or played with teammates since Dec. 9, which his final game of the 2024 season.

The two-time Pro Bowler tore the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee during a Week 3 practice in 2023, ending his season. In 2024, it was an injury to the same knee that ended his season after 11 games.

Diggs’ 2025 season was in doubt when he underwent chondral bone graft surgery on his left knee Jan. 23. The surgery transplants pieces of bone tissue into the joint to stimulate growth.

But he’s come back quicker than expected.

Defensive tackle Perrion Winfrey (back) was the only player who didn’t practice for the Cowboys on Monday.

Left tackle Tyler Guyton (knee) and tight end Brevyn Spann-Ford (ankle) were full participants.