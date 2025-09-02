 Skip navigation
Trevon Diggs defends Micah Parsons: I think everyone liked him

  
Published September 1, 2025 08:45 PM

After the Cowboys traded Micah Parsons to the Packers, owner Jerry Jones said it was a unanimous decision that included players on the team’s leadership council, which includes quarterback Dak Prescott.

Cornerback Trevon Diggs defended his best friend and former teammate Monday, denying any current players were unhappy with Parsons or wanted him gone.

“I think everyone liked him,” Diggs said, via Clarence Hill of All City DLLS. “I feel like there were some former players who are not here no more. There was a lot of, I would say, hate, jealousy, envy towards him because of who he is and the production he does on the field. Imagine if you come in here and you’re take somebody’s shine or taking somebody’s spot, you’re not gonna like that. They’re gonna feel a type of way, especially if you’re that type of person. Me personally, I never got no bad anything from him, like, ever, ever since he stepped foot on the team.”

It is well documented that Parsons and former defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence had a beef. Lawrence criticized Parsons after he signed with the Seahawks, setting off a public fight on social media.

Parsons’ podcast, “The Edge with Micah Parsons,” has been a source of contention with others on the team. A year ago, safety Malik Hooker, who remains with the Cowboys, questioned Parsons’ priorities because of his podcast, prompting Parsons to respond on social media.

“I guess his personality and who he is, he knows he’s a great player,” Diggs said. “He knows he’s good; he knows who he is. So, a lot of people don’t like that. So that could’ve been different. But when we’re in the locker, everyone’s joking; everyone’s laughing; everyone’s smiling; everyone’s happy. So I don’t know where those narratives came from. From my standpoint, he’s a great kid. He takes care of his family, takes care of his responsibilities on the field, and off the field, so he can’t do no wrong in my eyes.”