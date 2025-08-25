Trevon Diggs fully participates in practice, hopes to play Week 1

Trevon Diggs fully participated in practice Monday, going through individual and team drills. It was the first time he’s practiced or played with teammates since Dec. 9, his final game of the 2024 season.

“I felt good,” Diggs said Monday, via Tommy Yarrish of the team website. “Just being out there was a blessing, just being able to go out there with the team and practice with my brothers. So, that felt really good.”

The two-time Pro Bowler tore the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee during a Week 3 practice in 2023, ending his season. In 2024, it was an injury to the same knee that ended his season after 11 games.

Diggs’ 2025 season was in doubt when he underwent chondral bone graft surgery on his left knee Jan. 23. The surgery transplants pieces of bone tissue into the joint to stimulate growth.

Now, there’s a chance he plays Week 1.

“Physically, I don’t have any limitations,” Diggs said. “It’s really just ramping up the conditioning part, getting back to football speed, getting back to in-game speed. That’s pretty much it.”

The Cowboys reduced Diggs’ base salary by $500,000 for training in South Florida instead of the team facility in the offseason, using a de-escelator in his contract.

Diggs stressed Monday that he has “no issue” with the team’s athletic training staff.

“I think it was more so just proving myself that I can get back out there,” Diggs said. “I really don’t think that it’s about anybody else. At the end of the day, I’ve got to go out there and perform. I’ve got to go out there and make sure that I’m available to perform. Just put in the work, keep my head down and people are going to have their opinion regardless.”