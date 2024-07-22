Trevon Diggs is expected to start camp on the active/PUP list

Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs is expected to start training camp on the active/physically unable to perform list, David Moore of the Dallas Morning News reports.

That is not unexpected.

Diggs tore an ACL in practice before the Cowboys’ Week 3 game against the Cardinals last season.

He worked on the side with the rehab group during the team’s mandatory minicamp to complete the offseason program. Diggs has posted videos of his workouts since then.

Diggs can come off the PUP list as soon as he passes his physical, but the Cowboys will be deliberate in his return to practice.

The Cowboys have Diggs, DaRon Bland and nickel Jourdan Lewis as their starting cornerbacks. Fourth-round pick Caelen Carson, former third-round pick Nahshon Wright, former sixth-round pick Eric Scott and free agent signee Gareon Conley are competing for roster spots and playing time behind the starters.

Stephon Gilmore, a starter for the Cowboys last season, remains a free agent.