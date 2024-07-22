 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_jordanlove_240722.jpg
Florio: Love putting ‘extra pressure’ on Packers
nbc_pftpm_recievers_240722.jpg
Netflix’s ‘Receivers’ exposes NFL injury flaws
nbc_pftpm_sundayticket_240722.jpg
How damages were calculated in Sunday Ticket trial

Other PFT Content

nbc_pft_jjlearningoffense_240513.jpg
Vikings haven’t engaged much with J.J. McCarthy on rookie deal
Kansas City Chiefs v Los Angeles Chargers
NFL attacks jury’s basis for coming up with $4.7 billion verdict
NFL: JUN 04 Los Angeles Chargers OTA
Joey Bosa: It’s been a “pretty intense” OTA season with Jim Harbaugh

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_jordanlove_240722.jpg
Florio: Love putting ‘extra pressure’ on Packers
nbc_pftpm_recievers_240722.jpg
Netflix’s ‘Receivers’ exposes NFL injury flaws
nbc_pftpm_sundayticket_240722.jpg
How damages were calculated in Sunday Ticket trial

Other PFT Content

nbc_pft_jjlearningoffense_240513.jpg
Vikings haven’t engaged much with J.J. McCarthy on rookie deal
Kansas City Chiefs v Los Angeles Chargers
NFL attacks jury’s basis for coming up with $4.7 billion verdict
NFL: JUN 04 Los Angeles Chargers OTA
Joey Bosa: It’s been a “pretty intense” OTA season with Jim Harbaugh

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Trevon Diggs is expected to start camp on the active/PUP list

  
Published July 22, 2024 05:23 PM

Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs is expected to start training camp on the active/physically unable to perform list, David Moore of the Dallas Morning News reports.

That is not unexpected.

Diggs tore an ACL in practice before the Cowboys’ Week 3 game against the Cardinals last season.

He worked on the side with the rehab group during the team’s mandatory minicamp to complete the offseason program. Diggs has posted videos of his workouts since then.

Diggs can come off the PUP list as soon as he passes his physical, but the Cowboys will be deliberate in his return to practice.

The Cowboys have Diggs, DaRon Bland and nickel Jourdan Lewis as their starting cornerbacks. Fourth-round pick Caelen Carson, former third-round pick Nahshon Wright, former sixth-round pick Eric Scott and free agent signee Gareon Conley are competing for roster spots and playing time behind the starters.

Stephon Gilmore, a starter for the Cowboys last season, remains a free agent.