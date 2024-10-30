Trevon Diggs misses practice with calf injury

Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs missed Wednesday’s practice with a calf injury. Diggs referred to the injury as “tightness.”

“It was a little sore coming out of the game,” Diggs said, via Jon Machota of TheAthletic.com. “Probably one of the plays I got hit or something. I’m getting treatment and working through it.”

Diggs was one of six players who missed practice for an injury. Kicker Brandon Aubrey remains out on jury duty.

Cornerback DaRon Bland (foot), defensive tackle Linval Joseph (back), right guard Zack Martin (shoulder), defensive end Micah Parsons (ankle) and linebacker Nick Vigil (foo) also did not practice.

The Cowboys activated Bland from injured reserve Wednesday, the final day they could move him back to the 53-player roster or he would have reverted to injured reserve.

Linebacker Eric Kendricks (shoulder) was limited.

Defensive end Jordan Phillips (wrist) and cornerback Caelen Carson (shoulder) were full participants. Phillips, who is on injured reserve, is in his 21-day practice window.