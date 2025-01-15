 Skip navigation
Trevor Etienne heads to NFL draft

  
Published January 14, 2025 11:59 PM

Another Etienne is heading for the NFL.

Georgia tailback Trevor Etienne, the younger brother of Jaguars running back Travis Etienne, declared on Tuesday night his intention to enter the 2025 NFL draft, via Seth Emerson of TheAthletic.com.

Trevor transferred from Florida to Georgia for the 2024 season. He was the Bulldogs’ starting tailback, rushing for 609 yards in 10 games, with nine touchdowns. He added 194 receiving yards on 32 receptions.

The supply of draft-eligible running backs typically outweighs demand. The 2024 resurgence of the position could help boost guys like Etienne, who has 2,038 rushing yards in three college seasons, and an average of 5.6 yards per carry.