Top News

Friday 5: Chicago Street Race just part of significant change to the schedule
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox

Top Clips

Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
Trevor Lawrence, Brandon Scherff officially active for the Jaguars

  
Published January 14, 2023 02:13 PM
January 13, 2023 08:13 AM
Mike Florio and Peter King agree that there are several reasons why the Chargers are being questioned ahead of their matchup against the Jaguars, and it goes beyond Los Angeles' 38-10 loss to Jacksonville in Week 3.

Quarterback Trevor Lawrence has been listed as questionable by the Jaguars for several weeks in a row and he got the same tag this week.

Lawrence has played every other game for Jacksonville and that won’t change on Saturday night. Lawrence is officially active for the team’s home playoff game against the Chargers.

Right guard Brandon Scherff (abdomen) is also active after playing through the injury in Week 18 as well.

Wide receiver Kendric Pryor, cornerback Montaric Brown, cornerback Gregory Junior, linebacker De’Shaan Dixon, and defensive lineman Jeremiah Ledbetter are inactive for the Jags.

On the Chargers side, wide receiver Mike Williams is the headliner of the inactive list. He hurt his back last Sunday and was ruled out on Friday.

Quarterback Easton Stick, defensive back JT Woods, running back Isaiah Spiller, tight end Stone Smart, tackle Storm Norton, and defensive lineman Tyeler Davison are also out.