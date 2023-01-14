Trevor Lawrence, Brandon Scherff officially active for the Jaguars

Quarterback Trevor Lawrence has been listed as questionable by the Jaguars for several weeks in a row and he got the same tag this week.

Lawrence has played every other game for Jacksonville and that won’t change on Saturday night. Lawrence is officially active for the team’s home playoff game against the Chargers.

Right guard Brandon Scherff (abdomen) is also active after playing through the injury in Week 18 as well.

Wide receiver Kendric Pryor, cornerback Montaric Brown, cornerback Gregory Junior, linebacker De’Shaan Dixon, and defensive lineman Jeremiah Ledbetter are inactive for the Jags.

On the Chargers side, wide receiver Mike Williams is the headliner of the inactive list. He hurt his back last Sunday and was ruled out on Friday.

Quarterback Easton Stick, defensive back JT Woods, running back Isaiah Spiller, tight end Stone Smart, tackle Storm Norton, and defensive lineman Tyeler Davison are also out.