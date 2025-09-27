Trevor Lawrence has interceptions in six straight games

More than a few quarterbacks with market-level contracts aren’t earning their money.

Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence is among the highest-paid NFL quarterbacks, with a new-money average of $55 million per year. Since signing his contract after the 2023 season, Lawrence has not been performing among the best quarterbacks in the NFL.

Last year, he missed seven games due to injury. In the 10 games he started in 2024, Lawrence had a passer rating of 85.2, with 11 touchdown passes and seven interceptions. This season, he has the third-worst rating among all qualifying quarterbacks at 70.3, with four touchdown passes, four interceptions, and an average gain of 5.94 yards per pass.

He also has thrown an interception in six straight games. That’s the longest active streak in the league.

With an interception against the 49ers on Sunday, Lawrence will match Blake Bortles for the franchise record of seven. Bortles did it twice.

Lawrence’s pay is fully guaranteed through 2026. He has $29 million fully guaranteed in 2027, with another $12 million that vests in early 2026.

And so the Jaguars are stuck, in the same way the Dolphins are with Tua Tagovailoa. Meanwhile, the other Florida NFL franchise currently is experiencing a massive bargain with Baker Mayfield — who makes far less than Lawrence and Tagovailoa and who is performing at a much higher level.