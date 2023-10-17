Trevor Lawrence has limited practice Tuesday

Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence returned to practice Tuesday.

He got limited work while wearing a brace on his left knee.

Lawrence, who hurt his knee late in Sunday’s win over the Colts, called himself “optimistic” about playing against the Saints on Thursday night.

He has never missed a game in his four seasons, playing all 40 games.

The rest of the team’s practice report remained the same. Cornerback Tyson Campbell (hamstring), wide receiver Zay Jones (knee), offensive lineman Walker Little (knee) and guard Brandon Scherff (ankle) missed practice again. Defensive tackle Davon Hamilton (back) was listed as a full participant.