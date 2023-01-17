 Skip navigation
Trevor Lawrence improvised his two-point conversion leap rather than running the called play

  
Published January 17, 2023 12:02 PM
January 14, 2023 11:39 PM
Trevor Lawrence and Travis Etienne shed light on how the Jags were able to overcome a 27-point deficit and describe the mental toughness to took to turn things around at halftime.

Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence said today that his two-point conversion in Saturday’s win over the Chargers was not the play that was called.

Lawrence said when he got up to the line of scrimmage, he looked at how the Chargers’ defense was lined up and quickly determined that he could lunge the ball forward and over the goal line before anyone could get to him, so that’s exactly what he did, even though the Jaguars had called a different play.

“I just saw the opportunity and figured that’d be a lot easier. I didn’t think there was any risk. I knew I could get it in, so I just took it.”

Jaguars coach Doug Pederson was asked about the two-point conversion after the game and said he “felt good about our call that we had .” But whatever call they had, we didn’t get to see it.

Lawrence said that Pederson was happy with his decision, saying that Pederson’s general view on changing plays is that if it works, he’s in favor of it. And that two-point conversion worked in a big way for the Jaguars.