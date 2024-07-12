Trevor Lawrence: My best football is ahead of me, this is the best team we’ve had

Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence says the team’s investment in him will prove to be worth it, with better results for him individually and for the team as a whole.

Lawrence said on NFL Network that his five-year, $275 million contract extension is going to see him playing better football than he has so far in his career, and that the Jaguars are a better team than they’ve been in his time in Jacksonville.

“The best days are definitely ahead of us. Speaking individually as well, in my game I think I’m far from playing my best football, and that’s ahead of me, so I’m really excited about that,” Lawrence said. “This team that we have this year is really good, I think it’s the best team we’ve had since I’ve been there, and I’m excited to see it come together in training camp and the regular season.”

Lawrence hasn’t been as good as he was expected to be when he entered the league as the first overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft. But the Jaguars clearly think he’s going to live up to those lofty expectations. And Lawrence thinks the Jaguars have a very bright future.