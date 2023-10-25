Trevor Lawrence plans to keep wearing knee brace for at least this week

Dealing with a knee injury, Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence wore a brace on his left leg during last Thursday’s victory over the Saints.

It didn’t appear to impact his performance much, as Lawrence completed 20-of-29 passes for 204 yards with a touchdown and rushed eight times for 59 yards in the victory.

Now as Jacksonville gets ready to play Pittsburgh, Lawrence said he’s probably going to keep wearing the brace for a bit longer.

“It’s a little uncomfortable just wearing it, because you’re not used to it,” Lawrence said in his Wednesday press conference. “But it didn’t feel too bad. I didn’t think it hindered my ability to move too much. I felt pretty good. So, it went well and you’ll see it again this week.”

There was some question as to whether Lawrence would be able to play last week, given that he suffered the injury on Sunday and had a quick turnaround to Thursday. Lawrence said it felt good to be able to play and deliver for his teammates.

“I think just doing my job, really, is what it is,” Lawrence said. “I don’t want to take all the attention away from other guys who are playing banged-up, too. So, it’s not just about me. It’s about the team. And I think that’s what is the thought process with all of us, whether you’re playing through injury or whatever it may be. There’s a lot of guys that do that on our team and on every other team each week. So that’s not necessarily the most uncommon thing, but it does feel good to be able to deliver when you need to and play well for your team and all those things.

“Of course, it’s not perfect — I don’t feel like I had my best game by any means on Thursday. But to be able to do the things I needed to do to help us win, and it was a full-team effort, it was a good feeling for sure.”

Lawrence has not missed a start since entering the league as the No. 1 overall pick in 2021. Through seven games this year, he’s completed 67.4 percent of his passes for 1,643 yards with eight touchdowns and three interceptions. He’s also rushed for 206 yards.