Trevor Lawrence “progressing well,” remains in concussion protocol

Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson offered updates on a couple of injured offensive players during his Wednesday press conference.

Quarterback Trevor Lawrence was the first name to come up and Pederson said that he is “progressing well” after he suffered a concussion late in last Sunday night’s loss to the Ravens. Lawrence remains in the concussion protocol and will need to keep progressing over the next few days if he’s going to play against the Buccaneers.

C.J. Beathard will be in line to start if Lawrence isn’t able to get the green light.

Wide receiver Zay Jones has a hamstring injury that Pederson said is “getting better,” but the team considers him week-to-week at this point.