Trevor Lawrence out with shoulder injury, C.J. Beathard in for Jags

Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence was taken out in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s game against the Buccaneers with a shoulder injury.

Lawrence is called questionable to return. The Jags are down 30-6, however, and it seems likely that C.J. Beathard will be handling the quarterbacking duties for the rest of the game.

Beathard completed two straight passes to tight end Evan Engram after entering the game, but Engram lost a fumble on the second one to continue a miserable day in Tampa for the Jaguars. The turnover was the fourth of the day by the Jaguars and Lawrence was responsible for three of them.

He threw two interceptions in the first half and then lost a fumble on a sack by linebacker Yaya Diaby in the third quarter. He threw a touchdown to Calvin Ridley to get the Jaguars on the board, but that’s small consolation as the Jags head for their fourth straight loss.

UPDATE 6:36 p.m. ET: Lawrence has now been ruled out for the rest of the game.