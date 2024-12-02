 Skip navigation
EberflusPFT.jpg
Eberflus’ coaching blunder costs Bears vs. Lions
nbc_pftpm_giantcowboyv2_241129.jpg
Parsons says DAL can make a run after Week 13 win
nbc_pftpm_dolphinpackersv2_241129.jpg
‘Soft’ Dolphins not among NFL best but Packers are

Other PFT Content

Netflix Ahead Of Earnings Figures
NFL is standing by Netflix; it has 150 million reasons to do so
NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
New York Jets v Arizona Cardinals
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Trevor Lawrence says he’s “home and feeling better” after taking vicious hit

  
Published December 1, 2024 10:44 PM

Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence gave everyone a scare after taking a cheap shot from Texans linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair on Sunday.

Lawrence showed the fencing response immediately after the hit, clinching his fists as a sign of a traumatic brain injury. He left on a cart and the team quickly ruled him out with a concussion.

Lawrence, though, walked out of EverBank Stadium with his wife by his side and a smile on his face, Mark Long of the Associated Press reports.

Lawrence posted an update on social media on Sunday night.

“Thank you to everyone who has reached out / been praying for me. I’m home and feeling better. Means a lot, thank you all,” he wrote.

It is his second diagnosed concussion since he entered the NFL and his third dating to college. He had a concussion in his freshman season at Clemson against Wake Forest in 2018 and one in Week 15 of the 2023 season against the Ravens.

The Jaguars, with a 2-10 record, have nothing left to play for, so they could decide to shut down Lawrence, even if he is cleared to return.