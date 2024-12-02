Trevor Lawrence says he’s “home and feeling better” after taking vicious hit

Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence gave everyone a scare after taking a cheap shot from Texans linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair on Sunday.

Lawrence showed the fencing response immediately after the hit, clinching his fists as a sign of a traumatic brain injury. He left on a cart and the team quickly ruled him out with a concussion.

Lawrence, though, walked out of EverBank Stadium with his wife by his side and a smile on his face, Mark Long of the Associated Press reports.

Lawrence posted an update on social media on Sunday night.

“Thank you to everyone who has reached out / been praying for me. I’m home and feeling better. Means a lot, thank you all,” he wrote.

It is his second diagnosed concussion since he entered the NFL and his third dating to college. He had a concussion in his freshman season at Clemson against Wake Forest in 2018 and one in Week 15 of the 2023 season against the Ravens.

The Jaguars, with a 2-10 record, have nothing left to play for, so they could decide to shut down Lawrence, even if he is cleared to return.