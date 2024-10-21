 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_mulligandraft_241021.jpg
PFT Draft: NFL Week 7 mulligans
daniels.jpg
Assessing level of concern for Daniels' rib injury
nbc_pft_patsjags_241021.jpg
Mayo: Patriots are a 'soft' team after Week 7 loss

Other PFT Content

Arizona Cardinals v Green Bay Packers
Kyler Murray: Learn from the last one, focus on the next one
Drake Maye throws three TD passes, but Patriots get blown out by Texans to fall to 1-5
Will Anderson is the AFC defensive player of the week
Cleveland Browns vs Baltimore Ravens
Report: Nick Chubb is expected to play in Week 7
Trevor Lawrence: We don’t have any more time to waste

  
Published October 21, 2024 10:06 AM

The Jaguars have had a rough start to the 2024 season, but got back in the win column with Sunday’s victory over the Patriots in London.

The club still has a tough road ahead with matchups against the Packers, Eagles, Vikings, and Lions coming before their Week 12 bye. But quarterback Trevor Lawrence noted the importance of just getting a win in his postgame press conference.

“I mean, maybe it sounds bad, but just stop the bleeding for us. Just get on track,” Lawrence said. “We have to find some momentum, and we have to start rattling off some wins. That’s just where we’re at. That’s always the mindset, but especially where we’re at now. We don’t have any more time to waste.

“Put ourselves in a little bit of a hole. It is what it is. We’ve been in this situation before. We know what we have to do, and we know we have some tough teams coming up on our schedule. Also saying that, it’s the NFL. Every week even if it’s a team that isn’t looked at as a Super Bowl contender, anybody can beat you any week. … This league, it’s week-to-week. It doesn’t matter who you are playing. You have to play well to win. That’s what we — we understand that, and we have to just go do it.”

Lawrence was efficient in the win, completing 15-of-20 passes for 193 yards with a touchdown. He also did not take a sack, while rushing for 13 yards on two attempts.