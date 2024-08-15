Trevor Lawrence won’t play in Jaguars’ second preseason game

Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence will have to make do with joint practice work against the Buccaneers this week.

Head coach Doug Pederson said at his Thursday press conference that Lawrence will not play in Sunday’s game between the two Florida-based teams. The Jags and Bucs are holding their second day of joint practice work on Thursday.

Lawrence played against the Chiefs last weekend and went 3-of-4 for 42 yards and a touchdown before leaving the game.

With Lawrence on the bench, the plan is for the Jags to split the quarterback work between Mac Jones and C.J. Beathard. Beathard replaced Lawrence against Kansas City, but Pederson did not say which player will start this weekend.