nbc_pft_kaepernick_240815.jpg
Harbaugh has spoken to Kaepernick about coaching
nbc_pft_draft_240815.jpg
PFT Draft: Players who are cool under pressure
nbc_pft_drakemaye_240815.jpg
Expectations for Maye in preseason Week 2 vs. PHI

Syndication: Akron Beacon Journal
Jordan Love makes short, but effective, appearance for Packers
Los Angeles Chargers Training Camp
Jim Harbaugh evades question about NCAA sanctions
Pittsburgh Steelers OTA Offseason Workout
Russell Wilson: Calf injury nothing to panic about
Trevor Lawrence won’t play in Jaguars’ second preseason game

  
Published August 15, 2024 11:41 AM

Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence will have to make do with joint practice work against the Buccaneers this week.

Head coach Doug Pederson said at his Thursday press conference that Lawrence will not play in Sunday’s game between the two Florida-based teams. The Jags and Bucs are holding their second day of joint practice work on Thursday.

Lawrence played against the Chiefs last weekend and went 3-of-4 for 42 yards and a touchdown before leaving the game.

With Lawrence on the bench, the plan is for the Jags to split the quarterback work between Mac Jones and C.J. Beathard. Beathard replaced Lawrence against Kansas City, but Pederson did not say which player will start this weekend.