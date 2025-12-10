 Skip navigation
Trey Benson will not be activated off IR, Paris Johnson Jr. out Week 15

  
Published December 10, 2025 11:57 AM

Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon provided an injury update for two key offensive players in his Wednesday press conference.

Left tackle Paris Johnson Jr. has been ruled out for Sunday’s game against the Texans after suffering a knee injury during the Week 14 loss to the Rams.

Additionally, running back Trey Benson will not be activated off of injured reserve after his practice window was opened. He will now miss the rest of the season with a knee injury.

Benson did not practice last week.

In his second season, Benson tallied 160 yards on 29 carries plus 13 catches for 64 yards in his four 2025 games.