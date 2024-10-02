 Skip navigation
Trey Hendrickson, B.J. Hill limited at Bengals practice

  
Published October 2, 2024 05:19 PM

Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said that the team will see where the week takes us in regard to defensive end Trey Hendrickson’s availability for Sunday’s game against the Ravens and Wednesday provided some reason for optimism about his presence.

Hendrickson took part in practice on a limited basis. Taylor said Hendrickson suffered a stinger against the Panthers and he is listed with neck and back injuries.

The Bengals also had defensive tackle B.J. Hill on the practice field. Hill missed the last two games with a hamstring injury and he was also a limited participant Wednesday.

Linebacker Germaine Pratt (ankle) was the only other limited participant for the Bengals. Cornerback Mike Hilton (knee) and defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins (hamstring) did not practice.

Quarterback Joe Burrow (right wrist) continues to be listed as a full participant.