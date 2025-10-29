Trey Hendrickson did not practice Wednesday

The Bengals could play Sunday’s game against Chicago without starting quarterback Joe Flacco. He did not practice on Wednesday, as coach Zac Taylor said would be the case before practice.

Flacco sprained the AC joint in his right shoulder on a sack late in last Sunday’s loss to the Jets but returned for the team’s final offensive possession. Taylor confirmed the uncertainty about Flacco’s status for Sunday.

The Bengals also have a concern at defensive end as Trey Hendrickson didn’t practice. He aggravated his right hip issue Sunday, playing only 23 of 73 snaps.

He initially injured his hip in the Week 6 game against the Packers and didn’t play in the Thursday night game against the Steelers in Week 7.

Hendrickson was limited for the team’s first two practices of last week and did not participate in Friday’s practice.

The Bengals also practiced without linebacker Logan Wilson (calf), cornerback Marco Wilson (hamstring) and offensive guard Dalton Risner (illness).