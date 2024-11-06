 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_dratkings_241106.jpg
Verse a deserved heavy favorite to win NFL DROY
nbc_pft_draft_241106.jpg
PFT Draft: Top NFL MVP candidates
nbc_pft_djmoore_241106.jpg
Moore addresses if Eberflus has lost locker room

Other PFT Content

Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Rams don’t plan to add players at trade deadline
NFL: New Orleans Saints at Kansas City Chiefs
Jason Kelce apologizes for viral phone smash
Chicago Bears v Arizona Cardinals
Cardinals thump Bears 29-9, run winning streak to three games
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_dratkings_241106.jpg
Verse a deserved heavy favorite to win NFL DROY
nbc_pft_draft_241106.jpg
PFT Draft: Top NFL MVP candidates
nbc_pft_djmoore_241106.jpg
Moore addresses if Eberflus has lost locker room

Other PFT Content

Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Rams don’t plan to add players at trade deadline
NFL: New Orleans Saints at Kansas City Chiefs
Jason Kelce apologizes for viral phone smash
Chicago Bears v Arizona Cardinals
Cardinals thump Bears 29-9, run winning streak to three games
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Trey Hendrickson named the AFC defensive player of the week

  
Published November 6, 2024 12:16 PM

Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson made life miserable for the Raiders last Sunday.

Hendrickson had four sacks during the Bengals’ 41-24 win over the struggling AFC West club. It was the first four-sack game of Hendrickson’s career and he’s up to 11 on the year after posting a career-high 17.5 sacks last season.

Hendrickson had seven quarterback hits overall and he forced a fumble during his dominant performance against Las Vegas.

The effort was enough for the NFL to recognize Hendrickson as the AFC’s defensive player of the week. Hendrickson previously won the award in Week Three of the 2022 season.