Trey Hendrickson named the AFC defensive player of the week

Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson made life miserable for the Raiders last Sunday.

Hendrickson had four sacks during the Bengals’ 41-24 win over the struggling AFC West club. It was the first four-sack game of Hendrickson’s career and he’s up to 11 on the year after posting a career-high 17.5 sacks last season.

Hendrickson had seven quarterback hits overall and he forced a fumble during his dominant performance against Las Vegas.

The effort was enough for the NFL to recognize Hendrickson as the AFC’s defensive player of the week. Hendrickson previously won the award in Week Three of the 2022 season.