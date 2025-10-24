Trey Hendrickson questionable for Bengals-Jets

The Bengals may get their top edge rusher back for Sunday’s game against the Jets.

After missing last Thursday’s win over Pittsburgh, Cincinnati defensive end Trey Hendrickson is questionable for Week 8.

Hendrickson was a limited participant on Wednesday and Thursday before he did not practice on Friday. Via multiple reporters, head coach Zac Taylor said, “We’ll see” on Hendrickson’s availability in his Friday press conference.

In six games this year, Hendrickson has 4.0 sacks, three tackles for loss, and eight quarterback hits.

Defensive end Cam Sample (knee), cornerback Marco Wilson (hamstring), and offensive lineman Matt Lee (knee) are all doubtful for the contest.

Still on injured reserve, defensive end Cedric Johnson (calf) is officially questionable, though he was a full participant in all three days of practice this week.

Tight end Tanner Hudson (concussion) and receiver Charlie Jones (ribs) are off the report and set to play on Sunday.