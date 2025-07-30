Trey Hendrickson reports to Bengals training camp

Defensive end Trey Hendrickson is officially back with the Bengals.

Tuesday night brought word that Hendrickson would report to the team’s training camp and pictures from Wednesday’s practice show that Hendrickson has made it to Cincinnati.

Hendrickson is not taking part in that practice, but is on the field in street clothes as the rest of the club goes through drills. It remains to be seen if Hendrickson will participate in future practices or if he’s swapped a hold-in for his holdout.

Hendrickson is still looking for a new deal and he said this offseason that he will not play for the Bengals under the terms of his current deal. Hendrickson is set to make $16 million under that deal.