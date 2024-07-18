Trey Lance feels like he’s in a “good spot” heading into training camp

When Trey Lance was drafted third overall by the 49ers in 2021, the expectation was that he’d be a starting quarterback by the start of his fourth NFL season.

Lance’s career has not unfolded as he would have hoped, however. He backed up Jimmy Garoppolo as a rookie before taking over to begin the 2022 season, but his run as a starter ended with a broken ankle and his chances of getting the job back died with Brock Purdy’s instant success as a starter. Lance was traded to the Cowboys before last season and did not play at all once the preseason was over.

While Dak Prescott’s contract hasn’t been sorted out, he’s still entrenched as the starter in Dallas for now and that means Lance has no guarantee of getting on the field this year. Lance is also in the final year of his deal, so the lack of a clear path to playing time might seem like a negative heading into training camp. Lance is taking a different approach, however.

“I feel like I’m in a good spot, so I’m excited to get out there, get some reps and let it rip,” Lance said while working out on his own this summer, via Todd Archer of ESPN.com.

Lance knows he’ll get an opportunity to play in the preseason and that might wind up being his only chance to sell himself this year, so any future NFL plans will rely on his ability to make the most of them.