Trey Lance: From drive to drive, just have to execute better

49ers quarterback Trey Lance finished Sunday’s preseason game against the Raiders 10-of-15 for 112 yards with a touchdown, good for a 111.0 rating.

But Lance and the offense got off to a rough start with three three-and-outs to open the contest. Lance was sacked three times in that three-drive span, and a fourth time later in the second quarter. Plus, Lance’s touchdown pass arguably should’ve been an interception, as it went off a Raiders defender’s hands and Ross Dwelley was there to save the play for an accidental touchdown.

Lance had at least one more pass that went right off a Raider’s hands that could’ve been picked.

Head coach Kyle Shanahan said postgame that the offense as a whole was sloppy early. And while Lance said he needed to look at the film to get a better gauge of his performance, he acknowledged a need for improvement.

“I mean, it doesn’t feel good to go three and out, especially to start the game,” Lance said in his postgame press conference. “So, that was definitely frustrating, but I obviously put it on myself to continue to be better, make sure the guys around me are ready to go, I’m ready to go. It starts with me, so I put that on myself.”

The 49ers scored their lone touchdown on Lance’s fourth drive. Then the club was stopped on fourth down and missed a field goal to end the first half.

What changed after those first three possessions?

“I’d say more than anything just things were opening up,” Lance said. “Had a good feel for what they’re doing, especially after these joint practices. So, felt good even going into the game those first few drives. Just miscommunication, guys on different pages and got to execute.”

With Brock Purdy on firm ground as San Francisco’s starting quarterback, Lance is competing with Sam Darnold to be the team’s backup.

He’s in this situation despite the 49ers trading up to select him at No. 3 overall in 2021. But Lance said it hasn’t been difficult to not put too much pressure on himself.

“For me, I was just excited to get back out there,” Lance said. “Honestly, today that was the biggest thing, go play real football again, go compete again.

“But just from drive to drive, just got to execute better.”