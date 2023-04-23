 Skip navigation
Trey Lance has “no information” and “no comment” on trade speculation

  
Published April 23, 2023 06:29 PM
nbc_pft_49ersdraft_240420
April 20, 2023 08:37 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms map out why the 49ers should use the 2023 NFL Draft as an opportunity to strengthen their offensive line and consider grabbing replacements for positions they'll eventually need.

The 49ers drafted Trey Lance with the third overall pick in 2021 to be their quarterback of the future. But Lance may no longer be the team’s quarterback of the present or the future.

A recent report indicated the 49ers have fielded calls about about a potential trade for Lance, and PFT has reported that the Vikings had discussions with the 49ers about Lance at the Scouting Combine.

Lance offered no information on the trade speculation while attending North Dakota State’s final spring practice Saturday to watch his alma mater and his younger brother.

“I got no comment on that ,” Lance told Mike McFeely of inforum.com. “I have no information.”

Complicating matters for the 49ers is the health of Brock Purdy, who underwent right elbow surgery last month. Purdy started five regular-season games and three postseason games after injuries to Lance and backup Jimmy Garoppolo, winning Purdy the first chance at winning the job long term.

So, where does that leave Lance?

He doesn’t control where he ends up, so he is doing all he can to get ready for this season with whatever team he is with.

“Last year I played the one game in Chicago and then got hurt, so it was kind of over before it even got started. But I am just excited for this year,” Lance said. “This offseason, just focusing on getting better. Focusing on getting these guys better in the locker room and just being a great teammate, a great leader.”

Lance’s ankle injury in Week 3 required two surgeries and now is fully healed.

“I’m all cleared, so I’m good to go,” Lance said. “I got cleared a little over a month ago, so I’m feeling really good, and let’s get back to work.”

With Purdy’s timeline for a return uncertain, the 49ers signed Sam Darnold. For now, at the start of the offseason program, it’s Lance and Darnold playing the position for the 49ers. The question: Will Lance remain with the 49ers this time next week?