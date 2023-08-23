Trey Lance isn’t at 49ers practice Wednesday

Shortly before the 49ers started practice on Wednesday afternoon, a report indicated that the team has settled on Sam Darnold as their No. 2 quarterback behind Brock Purdy.

The loser of the competition with Darnold did not take the field with the rest of the team once that practice session got underway. According to multiple reports, Trey Lance is not in attendance for the team’s final workout before Friday night’s preseason finale against the Chargers.

The report concerning Darnold winning the No. 2 job said that the 49ers were considering their options with Lance and limiting his injury risk by keeping him off the field could indicate the team is looking to trade him to another club.

There’s no concrete word of the 49ers moving in that direction at this point, however, and the coming days should shed some more light on what’s in store for Lance one way or another.