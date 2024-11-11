Trey Lance replaces Cooper Rush in third quarter of a blowout

Trey Lance replaced Cooper Rush at quarterback for the Cowboys in the third quarter of a rout.

The third overall pick from the 2021 draft initially came into the game with 2:56 remaining in the third quarter with the Cowboys trailing the Eagles 28-6. He received a huge ovation from the Cowboys fans who remained.

Lance had a 4-yard run and then handed off to Rico Dowdle on a 2-yard gain that was negated by a holding penalty on center Cooper Beebe.

For some reason, the Cowboys sent Rush back into game for the final two plays of the series. Rush lost a fumble on a sack by Bryce Huff that was recovered by Zack Baun after right tackle Terence Steele tried to pick up the fumble and run with it.

The Eagles got a 39-yard field goal from Jake Elliott.

Lance then returned for the next series, playing five plays before Jake Ferguson fumbled after a hit by Baun, with Reed Blankenship returning the fumble 16 yards to the Dallas 29. The Eagles added another Elliott field goal for a 34-6 lead.

Lance then threw an interception to C.J. Gardner-Johnson on the next series.

The Cowboys have five turnovers, losing four fumbles and throwing interception.

Lance is 3-of-4 for 17 yards and an interception after Rush went 13-of-23 for 45 yards.