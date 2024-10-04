Trey McBride clears concussion protocol, set to play Sunday

The Cardinals are set to get tight end Trey McBride back in the lineup.

McBride missed last Sunday’s loss to the Commanders, but he moved up to full practice participation on Thursday and head coach Jonathan Gannon told reporters at Friday’s press conference that he has been fully cleared from the concussion protocol. As a result, McBride is set to play against the 49ers on Sunday.

McBride has 14 catches for 122 yards so far this season.

Kicker Matt Prater has not practiced this week because of a knee injury and Gannon said the team will take more time to assess his availability for Sunday. They signed Chad Ryland to their practice squad as a backup option this week.