Treylon Burks: Everybody that plays the game is vulnerable to concussions

Titans receiver Treylon Burks doesn’t remember much about the Nov. 2 game at Pittsburgh.

He landed hard on the back of his head and neck on a long incompletion from Will Levis on fourth-and-four with 2:06 left. Burks was placed on a backboard and carted off.

He has watched the replay since.

“Really just a bad fall,” Burks said, via Jim Wyatt of the team website. “There was really nothing I could do to prevent it.”

Burks missed meetings and practice for two weeks while letting his head heal. He returned to practice last week and, after missing three games, played 10 snaps in his first game back Sunday.

The Titans expect him to play more this week.

“I would say I feel good,” Burks said. “Things happen, but keep going about the way that I am, and let God take care of the rest. . . . [Coach Mike Vrabel], I think he handled it the best way for the team, and for my safety. All I can do is keep leaning on [coaches and trainers] and my teammates, and doing whatever is right for the team and myself.”

It was his second diagnosed concussion in less than a year, but Burks isn’t concerned.

“Everybody that plays the game is vulnerable to concussions,” Burks said. “I don’t really think about it that much. I just go out there and play the game, and whatever is in God’s [plan] it happens, and I know that he’ll take of [me] from here on out.

“I have been feeling better ever since, and I am just ready to get out and do what I do. It is hard [to miss time], being a football player, when you love the game, missing games is not fun at all. So, it has been hard, but I am thankful that I am back in the position I am, to play.”