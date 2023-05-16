Treylon Burks: I feel faster because I can breathe

Titans 2022 first-round pick Treylon Burks’ first offseason got off on the wrong foot.

Burks was limited in the team’s offseason program because of asthma attacks and conditioning issues, but he is not having any of the same problems this year. Burks has spent the entire offseason in Nashville as part of “not repeating what I did last year coming into the offseason” and the wideout said on Tuesday that he feels like he’s made strides heading into his second season.

“I would say I feel faster, because I can breathe . . . . “I feel great,” Burks said, via the team’s website. “I’m running fast, not having any problems with breathing. Really just having fun, man. I am in a good place, state of mind, and I am just thankful. I have been here the whole offseason. I didn’t go train at the beach or anything, I stayed here. I wanted to stay around the facility and bond, make a connection with the coaches but also get ahead on the things that I know I am going to be doing in the offseason.”

Burks missed time during his rookie season with a toe injury and ended the year with 33 catches for 444 yards and a touchdown in 11 games. The Titans didn’t make any big investments into their receiving corps, so the team will be looking to Burks to continue ascending if their passing game is going to take flight this fall.